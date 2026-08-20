Viral video involving woman cop sparks controversy, plaint filed

Bengaluru: A video allegedly showing a woman police officer interacting with a jailed inmate through a WhatsApp video call has triggered controversy after it surfaced on social media. The officer has now approached the Cubbon Park police, alleging that the video was recorded and circulated by two history-sheeters.

According to the complaint filed on Thursday, August 20, the officer had known one of the accused, identified as Dharma, for several years. She alleged that during a video call with him, he recorded the conversation without her consent. The recording was subsequently shared with another history-sheeter, Saikumar, who allegedly circulated it on social media.

The officer has sought action against Dharma, Saikumar and others allegedly involved in circulating the video. She has stated that the circulation of the video has damaged her reputation and caused considerable embarrassment.

The complainant reportedly works as an officer responsible for security at a metro station. In her complaint, she also mentioned that she is married and has children and expressed concern over the impact of the video’s circulation on her family and social standing.

Cubbon Park police examining allegations

Based on the complaint, Cubbon Park police have registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) and are examining the allegations.

The incident has also raised questions about how the video was recorded and subsequently circulated. Police are expected to ascertain whether the inmate had access to a mobile phone inside the prison and how the communication took place.

Investigators are also likely to examine the circumstances surrounding the video call, the identities of those who recorded and circulated the footage, and whether anyone else was involved.

The authenticity and context of the video will also have to be established during the investigation. Police are expected to examine digital evidence, including the source of the recording and its circulation on social media platforms.

The controversy comes amid growing concerns over the unauthorised use of mobile phones by inmates and the possibility of prison communication being misused.

Police have not yet disclosed further details about the investigation. The allegations made in the complaint are yet to be independently established.