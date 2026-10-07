Congress MLA under fire for repeatedly touching female college student

Hyderabad: Ibrahimpatnam MLA and Congress leader Malreddy Ranga Reddy has sparked widespread controversy after video footage surfaced showing him repeatedly touching a female college student during a bus inspection in Telangana.

The incident took place aboard a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus on Tuesday, October 6, as the MLA was assessing the impact of the state’s flagship Mahalakshmi scheme.

During the ride, the 70-year-old politician engaged in conversation with a young woman standing in the aisle, who mentioned that the scheme had saved her Rs 45,000 annually on her college commute.

Video footage shows Ranga Reddy repeatedly reaching out to touch and hold the student’s arm and hand throughout the exchange. Despite her body language reflecting visible discomfort and her subtle attempts to pull away, the MLA continued the physical contact.

Ibrahimpatnam Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy has sparked widespread controversy after video footage surfaced showing him repeatedly touching a female college student during a bus inspection in Telangana.



The incident took place aboard a Telangana State Road Transport… pic.twitter.com/sNIhqAofDR — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 7, 2026

Video sparks controversy

The clip quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing sharp condemnation from activists and political figures. Playback singer and activist Chinmayi Sripaada criticised the MLA, emphasising that physical consent must always be respected.

“The Congress needs to train its male politicians to keep their hands off girls. His banal conversation doesn’t need him to repeatedly touch her,” Sripaada wrote on X. “Doesn’t matter how old he is – she is not comfortable, and this man has no idea of consent.”

The Congress needs to train its male politicians to keep their hands off girls. His banal conversation doesnt need him to repeatedly touch her.



Doesn’t matter how old he is – she is NOT comfortable and this man has NO idea of consent. Keeps reaching out, feeling her upper waist… pic.twitter.com/oKIlbqOGOi — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 6, 2026

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) general secretary RS Praveen Kumar urged the state’s SHE Teams and Women Safety Wing to intervene immediately. He called for a complaint to be registered under Section 354 for outraging the modesty of a woman.

Ranga Reddy had not responded to the allegations at the time of filing this report, even as the incident reigniting broader discussions regarding personal boundaries and safety for women in public spaces.