Telangana SIR: 1st in state, FIR against BJP BLA for fake Form 7

Hyderabad: An FIR was registered against a Booth Level Agent (BLA) of the BJP for allegedly submitting Form 7 applications seeking deletion of 30 electors during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, police said on Tuesday, October 6.

It is the first FIR registered in Telangana over the filing of Form 7 allegedly with “false” information.

Based on a complaint filed by an election official, the case was registered at Chikkadapally Police Station against S Balachander under relevant sections of the BNS and the Representation of the People’s Act.

“Following a complaint that the BLA submitted forms for deletion of 30 electors, we have registered an FIR, and it is under investigation,” a police official said.

Congress leaders complained to CEO

Earlier, Telangana Congress leaders had complained to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), C. Sudharshan Reddy, against Balachander, alleging that the BLA at Musheerabad submitted Form-7 applications against 30 electors.

Observing that the Form 7 applications submitted by Balachander were an attempt to unlawfully seek deletion of the names of genuine electors, Congress sought legal action in the matter.

Congress reached out to Hyderabad CP

The Telangana Congress on Monday complained to Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, seeking registration of an FIR and a probe by an SIT into a suspected plan by BJP functionaries to indulge in large-scale deletion of genuine voters during the ongoing SIR.

Congress, in the complaint, said it has come to its notice that a Booth Level Agent (BLA) of BJP in the Musheerabad assembly constituency allegedly submitted Form 7 applications seeking deletion against the names of party BLA Sharfuddin and members of his family.

Form 7 is a voter application form for objection to the proposed inclusion or deletion of a name in the existing electoral roll.

Hitting back at Congress, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao had said no BJP BLAs had submitted any such Form 7 applications.

Telangana CEO C Sudharshan Reddy on Monday asked DEOs in the state to take action against applicants who knowingly made false statements or declarations in writing in Form-6, 6A, 7 and 8, as per the rules.

In a communication to the District Election Officers (DEOs), he said the CEO’s office noted instances of bulk applications filed in Form-7 before the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), where it is also alleged that such forms are not genuine.