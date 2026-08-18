6 new food spots in Hyderabad worth checking out this August

Here is a curated breakdown of the hottest new openings to add to your dining hit-list this month

Photo of Bushra Khan Bushra Khan|   Published:
Exterior of 24 Roots restaurant with a red and white sign in Hyderabad.
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Hyderabad’s culinary landscape has moved well beyond just biryani and Irani chai. Siasat.com has time and again documented the evolving food scene of the city. Every month, we see a wave of new food spots that become the talk of the town. So, in August 2026 too, Hyderabad has seen fresh releases of spots that include chic artisanal cafes, authentic regional dining, and high-end specialty spots.
Here is a curated breakdown of the hottest new openings to add to your dining hit-list this month.

1. Chilaka Coffee

Chilaka Coffee offers a cozy, aesthetic sanctuary tailored for coffee purists and casual brunchers alike. The menu features expertly brewed specialty coffee alongside a range of sweet and savory cafe bites. It is an ideal neighborhood nook for mid-week remote work sessions or relaxed weekend catch-ups.
Location-  Rd Number 41, CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills
Price- Rs. 1000-1500 for two

2. 24 Roots

Another new food spot in Hyderabad,  24 Roots brings a fresh dining approach to Kokapet with its vibrant, nature-inspired setting. The kitchen focuses on wholesome, flavor-packed dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients.
Location- Near Ocean Park, Kokapet
Price- Rs. 1000-1500 for two

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3. Aakhol

What started as a home kitchen by Dr Alpaxee Kashyap, Aakhol recently opened the doors of its brick and mortar establishment to serve Hyderabad some authentic Assamese cuisine. Here you can expect to find Bamboo Shoot Fish and regional favourites like regional favourites like dali bota, fish chutney and sesame chutney.
Location- Gandipet Main Road Power Welfare Society, Manchirevula, Kokapet
Price- Rs. 1500 for two

4. Kshana Coffee

Boasting scenic views near the lakefront, Kshana Coffee provides a peaceful retreat. The cafe balances a minimalist aesthetic with a thoughtful menu of pour-overs, iced brews, and light continental snacks. It serves as a picturesque backdrop for evening coffee dates or quiet solitude.
Location- Opposite Durgam Cheruvu, Doctor’s Colony, Madhapur
Price- Rs. 1000 for two

5. Panifico

Panifico is an artisanal bakery and bistro that elevates everyday baked goods, loaded gourmet sourdough sandwiches, and handcrafted pastries. With the enticing aroma of fresh bread wafting through its warm interior, it is quickly becoming a favorite breakfast and afternoon tea destination.
Location- Rd Number 66, Journalist Colony, Jubilee Hills
Price- Rs. 1000-1500 for two

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6. Fireback

Fireback serves bold, authentic Thai cuisine created in collaboration with world-renowned chefs. The restaurant pairs fiery curries and wok-tossed specialties with a sophisticated ambient setting. It is tailored for upscale dinners, high-powered business lunches, and celebratory nights out
Location- THE LOFT, RMZ Nexity, Hitech City
Price- Rs. 2000 for two

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Photo of Bushra Khan Bushra Khan|   Published:

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Bushra Khan

I am a lifestyle writer who loves to explore the vibrant culture, trends and hidden gems of Hyderabad. When I'm not writing, you can find me watching The Office reruns… More »
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