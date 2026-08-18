Hyderabad’s culinary landscape has moved well beyond just biryani and Irani chai. Siasat.com has time and again documented the evolving food scene of the city. Every month, we see a wave of new food spots that become the talk of the town. So, in August 2026 too, Hyderabad has seen fresh releases of spots that include chic artisanal cafes, authentic regional dining, and high-end specialty spots.

Here is a curated breakdown of the hottest new openings to add to your dining hit-list this month.

Latest and trending cafes in Hyderabad 2026

1. Chilaka Coffee

Chilaka Coffee offers a cozy, aesthetic sanctuary tailored for coffee purists and casual brunchers alike. The menu features expertly brewed specialty coffee alongside a range of sweet and savory cafe bites. It is an ideal neighborhood nook for mid-week remote work sessions or relaxed weekend catch-ups.

Location- Rd Number 41, CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills

Price- Rs. 1000-1500 for two

2. 24 Roots

Another new food spot in Hyderabad, 24 Roots brings a fresh dining approach to Kokapet with its vibrant, nature-inspired setting. The kitchen focuses on wholesome, flavor-packed dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients.

Location- Near Ocean Park, Kokapet

Price- Rs. 1000-1500 for two

3. Aakhol

What started as a home kitchen by Dr Alpaxee Kashyap, Aakhol recently opened the doors of its brick and mortar establishment to serve Hyderabad some authentic Assamese cuisine. Here you can expect to find Bamboo Shoot Fish and regional favourites like regional favourites like dali bota, fish chutney and sesame chutney.

Location- Gandipet Main Road Power Welfare Society, Manchirevula, Kokapet

Price- Rs. 1500 for two

4. Kshana Coffee

5. Panifico

6. Fireback