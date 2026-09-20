Indian truck driver spends 15 months in Saudi jail beyond term

An Indian truck driver who completed an 18-month prison sentence in Saudi Arabia spent another 15 months in the country before returning home. The Indian Express and The Tribune reported that Rajinderpal Singh, from Tarn Taran in Punjab, returned to India on August 31, 2026, after nearly three years in Saudi Arabia.

Rajinderpal had moved to Dubai about a decade ago to work as a truck driver. Around three years ago, he was detained in Saudi Arabia while transporting a company consignment near the border.

He said three trucks were carrying the consignment and that objectionable substances were found in another truck. All three drivers were detained because the vehicles were travelling with common documentation. Rajinderpal was sentenced to 18 months in prison, while the main accused received an eight-year term.

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After completing his sentence, Rajinderpal said he was due to leave Saudi Arabia but was stopped when he reached the airport. He was taken back to prison after his release had not been updated in the airport records, he said.

His family approached Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal on December 8, 2025. Seechewal raised the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian mission concerned, after which his office pursued the case.

Questions over embassy assistance

Rajinderpal alleged that his requests for assistance from the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia were not adequately addressed.

He also claimed that money was sought in connection with assistance to Indians seeking to return home. He has sought an inquiry into the handling of his case and the functioning of the embassy.

The allegations could not be independently verified. No response from the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to the specific allegations was reported.

Rajinderpal also said he learnt about his brother’s death while in prison and could not return to Punjab for the final rites.

Another Punjab man returns from Saudi Arabia

Another Punjab resident, Jasbir Singh of Amritsar, returned to India on September 3 after spending nearly eight months in Saudi Arabia.

His family had approached Seechewal on January 7, 2026, seeking help with his return.