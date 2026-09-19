Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills woman fined Rs 20,000 for wasting water

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Friday fined a woman Rs 20,000 for wasting water in Jubilee Hills.

According to the HMWSSB, the woman wasted water while cleaning her residence. Videos shared on social media showed the water flowing on the streets.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Friday fined a woman Rs 20,000 for wasting water in Jubilee Hills.



According to the HMWSSB, the woman wasted water while cleaning her residence. Videos shared on social media showed the water flowing on the… pic.twitter.com/7TVAFxEqw0 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 19, 2026

Stressing that drinking water is a precious resource, the Water Board urged the public to use it responsibly and avoid wastage. It said that if drinking water was used for any other purpose, action would be taken in accordance with regulations.

The Board requested the public to report any such instances of drinking water misuse by sending details to its WhatsApp number: 91 99499 30003.