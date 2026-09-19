Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills woman fined Rs 20,000 for wasting water

According to the HMWSSB, the woman wasted water while cleaning her residence.

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HMSSB officials collect fine from a person for wasting water
HMSSB officials collect fines for water wastage.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Friday fined a woman Rs 20,000 for wasting water in Jubilee Hills.

According to the HMWSSB, the woman wasted water while cleaning her residence. Videos shared on social media showed the water flowing on the streets.

Stressing that drinking water is a precious resource, the Water Board urged the public to use it responsibly and avoid wastage. It said that if drinking water was used for any other purpose, action would be taken in accordance with regulations.

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The Board requested the public to report any such instances of drinking water misuse by sending details to its WhatsApp number: 91 99499 30003.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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