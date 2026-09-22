Hyderabad: Sapthagiri Foods licence suspended over hygiene lapses

Hyderabad: The Telangana Food Safety team (TG SAFE) inspected two dairy units on the city’s outskirts. It suspended the licence of one for allegedly handling and processing dairy products under unhygienic conditions.

The team inspected Beejapuri Dairy Private Limited (Country Delight) at Chinna Kanjarla in Patancheru, Sangareddy district, and Sapthagiri Foods at Karmanghat in Hyderabad.

During the inspection of Beejapuri Dairy, officials observed that a copy of the FSSAI licence was displayed prominently. However, some insect-proof screens were found open, while water stagnation was noticed on the floor at certain places. An expired laboratory reagent, Resorcinol, which had expired in June 2026, was also found. Some unlabelled food flavours were detected in the laboratory.

Telangana food safety officials raided dairy units and found multiple hygiene violations, including garbage, poor drainage, stagnant water and heavy housefly infestation.



At Sapthagiri Foods in Karmanghat, the FSSAI licence was suspended over unhygienic conditions.



At Beejapuri… pic.twitter.com/ik4o47bvPF — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 22, 2026

The officials lifted statutory samples of paneer and curd, along with surveillance samples of raw milk, for testing.

At Sapthagiri Foods, the team observed uneven flooring with moss growth, inadequate drainage, a heavy presence of houseflies and a lack of proper pest control measures. Garbage had accumulated at several places, while records of water and milk testing were unavailable. The officials also found inadequate hygiene among food handlers.

The licence of the unit was suspended for improper handling and processing of dairy products in unhygienic conditions, according to the food safety authorities.