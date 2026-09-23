Security guard held for allegedly kissing techie in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A security guard was arrested for allegedly pulling aside and kissing a 24-year-old woman software engineer while she was boarding a cab at Indiranagar in Gachibowli.
The accused, Rajkumar, a native of Jharkhand, allegedly approached the woman when she was getting into a cab and forcibly kissed her. The woman raised an alarm, following which the suspect fled from the spot.
Based on CCTV footage, the police identified and apprehended Rajkumar. Following a complaint lodged by the victim, Gachibowli police registered a case and launched an investigation.