Security guard held for allegedly kissing techie in Hyderabad

Gachibowli police registered a case and launched an investigation.

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Hyderabad: A security guard was arrested for allegedly pulling aside and kissing a 24-year-old woman software engineer while she was boarding a cab at Indiranagar in Gachibowli.

The accused, Rajkumar, a native of Jharkhand, allegedly approached the woman when she was getting into a cab and forcibly kissed her. The woman raised an alarm, following which the suspect fled from the spot.

Based on CCTV footage, the police identified and apprehended Rajkumar. Following a complaint lodged by the victim, Gachibowli police registered a case and launched an investigation.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published:

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