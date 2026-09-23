Security guard held for allegedly kissing techie in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A security guard was arrested for allegedly pulling aside and kissing a 24-year-old woman software engineer while she was boarding a cab at Indiranagar in Gachibowli.

The accused, Rajkumar, a native of Jharkhand, allegedly approached the woman when she was getting into a cab and forcibly kissed her. The woman raised an alarm, following which the suspect fled from the spot.

Also Read Hyderabad woman dies after consuming abortion pill, partner held

Based on CCTV footage, the police identified and apprehended Rajkumar. Following a complaint lodged by the victim, Gachibowli police registered a case and launched an investigation.