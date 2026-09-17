Hyderabad woman dies after consuming abortion pill, partner held

The woman who took the pills landed in hospital due to infection.

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Hyderabad: A woman died after taking abortion pills allegedly given to her by her partner. The incident took place in an area under the Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB) police station.

The woman is identified as a 30-year-old and a native of Rajamahendravaram. Her partner is identified as 27-year-old Nagar Sai.

Entered in relationship

In Hyderabad, the woman worked at a private pharmacy laboratory. She had been living at a hostel in Sardar Patel Nagar, KPHB Colony, for the past six months. Her classmate introduced her to Sai, and the two later entered into a relationship.

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Sai entered into a physical relationship with her after promising to marry her. However, when she became pregnant, he opposed the pregnancy and allegedly gave her abortion pills.

Hyderabad woman lands in hospital due to abortion pill infection

The woman who took the pills landed in hospital due to infection.

When her health deteriorated, her friends, who admitted her to the hospital, informed her maternal uncle.

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On September 14, she died due to an infection. The police registered a case and arrested her partner. The investigation is ongoing.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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