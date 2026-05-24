Hyderabad love story ends in tragedy after woman refuses marriage

The woman had been avoiding the man for the past three months.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th May 2026 10:29 am IST
Upset teenage girl sitting alone, representing Hyderabad girl who ran away after parental scolding.
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Hyderabad: A love story ended in tragedy in Hyderabad as a 24-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after a woman he was reportedly in a relationship with refused marriage.

The incident took place in Nagole on Thursday, May 21.

Met on Instagram

It all began around three years ago when the deceased, identified as P Tirumal from Thatti Annaram, met the woman on Instagram.

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Over a period of time, their friendship developed into a relationship, and even their family members agreed to the marriage proposal.

Love story ends when Hyderabad woman refuses marriage

Recently, the woman reportedly refused to marry him. Tirumal’s father, Subbarao, alleged that the woman had been avoiding his son for the past three months.

Upset over the refusal of marriage, the Hyderabad man allegedly died by suicide by hanging, putting an end to the love story that began on Instagram.

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After receiving the complaint, the Nagole police registered a case and started an investigation.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th May 2026 10:29 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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