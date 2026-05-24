Hyderabad love story ends in tragedy after woman refuses marriage

Hyderabad: A love story ended in tragedy in Hyderabad as a 24-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after a woman he was reportedly in a relationship with refused marriage.

The incident took place in Nagole on Thursday, May 21.

Met on Instagram

It all began around three years ago when the deceased, identified as P Tirumal from Thatti Annaram, met the woman on Instagram.

Over a period of time, their friendship developed into a relationship, and even their family members agreed to the marriage proposal.

Love story ends when Hyderabad woman refuses marriage

Recently, the woman reportedly refused to marry him. Tirumal’s father, Subbarao, alleged that the woman had been avoiding his son for the past three months.

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Upset over the refusal of marriage, the Hyderabad man allegedly died by suicide by hanging, putting an end to the love story that began on Instagram.

After receiving the complaint, the Nagole police registered a case and started an investigation.