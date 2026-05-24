Telangana inter exam rescheduled due to holiday for Bakrid festival

Hyderabad: In view of the holiday announced for the Bakrid festival, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has rescheduled the Environmental Education exam for inter students in the state.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on May 28. However, the board has now postponed it to May 29.

No change in timings

As per TGBIE, there is no change in the examination timings, and the test will continue to be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

The board has instructed colleges to inform all students appearing for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations about the revised Environmental Education exam date.

Also Read OU to reschedule exams in view of Bakrid 2026

Holiday for Bakrid in Telangana

The Telangana government has declared May 28 as a holiday on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha.

As per the Telangana calendar, the government had declared the holiday on May 27. However, as the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH was not sighted in Hyderabad or other parts of Telangana on Sunday, May 17, the festival will be celebrated on May 28 and, accordingly, the government made changes to the holiday.

The beginning of Dhul-Hijjah marks the start of the annual Haj pilgrimage and the countdown to Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant festivals in Islam.