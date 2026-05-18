OU to reschedule exams in view of Bakrid 2026

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) is going to reschedule the exams that are scheduled for Thursday, May 28 in view of Bakrid 2026.

Earlier, based on Telangana government holidays, the varsity had not scheduled any exams on May 27. However, as the crescent moon was not sighted yesterday, the festival will be celebrated on May 28.

In view of this, the Vice-Chancellor of OU, Prof Kumar Molugaram, said that if the date of Bakrid changes, exams under OU jurisdiction will be rescheduled accordingly.

Postpone OU exams, urges Asaduddin Owaisi

On Sunday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to the Telangana government to defer several OU degree exams scheduled for May 28, as they coincide with Bakrid.

In a post on X, Owaisi urged Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy and Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari to announce alternative dates for the examinations.

I request @revanth_anumula @TelanganaCS kindly postpone the BA, BCom, and BSc degree examinations conducted by Osmania University on 28 May, as the date coincides with Eid al-Adha (Bakrid).



The following examinations are currently scheduled on the festival day:



• BCom 4th… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 17, 2026

The examinations listed in his appeal include BCom fourth semester Business Statistics, BCom sixth semester Accounting Standards and Corporate Governance, BSc Honours fourth semester Computer Science (Big Data), BSc Honours sixth semester Optimization Techniques, BSc Biomedical Science fourth semester, BA (CBCS) sixth semester Mathematics, and BSW (CBCS) fourth semester Social Work Methodology III.

Also Read Asaduddin Owaisi urges Telangana govt to postpone OU exams falling on Eid day

Telangana government to change holiday

As per the Telangana calendar, the government has declared the holiday on May 27. However, as the festival will be celebrated on May 28, the government will make changes to the holiday.

On Sunday, the Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan announced that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH was not sighted in Hyderabad or other parts of Telangana.

In an official statement issued by Syed Hasan Ibrahim Hussaini Quadri, also known as Sajjad Pasha, the organisation said reports received from various locations confirmed that no verified moon sighting had taken place on Sunday evening.

According to the statement, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Thursday, May 28.