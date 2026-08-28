Hyderabad woman techie goes missing in Nepal floods

Hyderabad: A 44-year-old woman from Hyderabad who was on a tour of Nepal has gone missing after the floods in the neighbouring country.

The woman, Suhasini Reddy Kandimalla, is a resident of NTR Nagar. She is married to Sanjeev Reddy and has two sons, Srihan and Samay.

She is employed as a software engineer in Australia. Kandimalla had purchased a new house in LB Nagar and had come to Hyderabad on August 19 with her younger son, Samay. After the housewarming ceremony, she travelled to Delhi on August 23, from where she went to Kathmandu.

In Kathmandu, Kamdimalla was joined by her friend from Australia, and the two went on a tour. The woman reportedly spoke to her parents on August 25, and there has been no contact with her since. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Samay said his birthday is on September 14 and that he is waiting for a surprise from his mother.

Also Read 22 Telangana residents missing in Nepal flash floods

Kandimalla is one of the 23 tourists from Telangana who have gone missing in the Nepal floods. The helpline set up at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi has received 80-100 calls from family members and others seeking information and assistance since it was established on August 26.

After preliminary scrutiny and verification of the information received, 20 cases involving 23 people have been identified for further action and coordination. Of the 23, six are from Telangana, and 17 are Telangana-origin non-resident Indians, a release said.