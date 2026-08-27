Telangana ACB uncovers assets worth Rs 3 cr from mines official

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, August, 27, said it had registered a disproportionate assets case against a Mines and Geology Department official and identified assets worth approximately Rs 3.06 crore during searches at premises linked to him, his relatives and associates.

The case was registered against B Jaya Raju, Assistant Director in the Mines and Geology Department, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, who currently holds full additional charge as Deputy Director, Mines and Geology Department, Warangal.

He is alleged to have acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income through corrupt practices and dubious means during his service, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said in a release.

Searches were conducted at eight locations linked to the accused officer, his relatives and associates, the ACB said.

During the searches, officials identified several properties and other assets, including a G+2 building, a flat, five plots, 3.21 acres of agricultural land, Rs 10 lakh in cash, three four-wheelers, two two-wheelers, Post Office savings of approximately Rs 20.86 lakh, 629 grams of gold ornaments, household articles and bank balances of approximately Rs 71.27 lakh in three accounts.

Money collected from sand transport workers routed through driver

Information found on the mobile phone of the accused officer’s driver and transaction details examined so far indicated that approximately Rs 24.80 lakh had been transferred through multiple transactions from the driver’s bank account to the account of the officer’s daughter, the ACB said.

During the enquiry, the driver allegedly told officials that the money had been collected from persons involved in sand transportation and related activities before being transferred to the officer’s daughter’s account.

Further investigation is under way to verify the source, nature and purpose of the transactions and whether they involved illegal gratification, the ACB said.

The total value of the assets identified so far is approximately Rs 3.06 crore, while verification of additional assets is under way, the ACB said.