Hyderabad: AIMIM MLAs become meme targets over London trip

Hyderabad: It’s not news that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chandrayangutta MLA and Floor Leader is reportedly in London for his daughter’s wedding, but other party MLAs landing in the capital of the United Kingdom (UK) has led to the party becoming the butt of jokes across across social media pages from the Old City in Hyderabad.

From mash up videos to photoshopped pictures of an MLA beside works being ‘inaugurated’ in London by the AIMIM, the frustration among voters is real. Many on the internet are upset at their MLAs for not solving their civic issues, and are hoping that they can take a cue from abroad and learn. Some even went as far to jokingly say that there have been no “land issues” in the Old City as the AIMIM MLAs are out of the country.

While the memes are for laughs, these hint at a larger issues that is talked about in hushed tones by people – that AIMIM leaders are allegedly involved in land issues.

One of the pages on Instagram that is very vocal on local civic issues – ‘oldcitykiawaaz’ (run by Sayed Sabdar Ali), has also taken a shot in the ongoing meme fest.

“Friends, for four days in the Old City there will be no land issues and police issues….as most of our MLAs have gone to London to participate in something very easy. It is the wedding of Akbaruddin Owaisi’s daughter. Some people are asking why the wedding did not take place here. I said that the wedding will be more expensive here in crores. That is why he is doing it easily there, over tea and biscuits. One instruction has been given (to the MLAs) that they if they see any open land they should not do any plotting or go around looking at lakes,” said Ali in a video posted two days ago.

Others also poked fun at other MIM leaders for not going to the UK for the wedding. One of them is on party MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig, who was reportedly not part of the group that went to London.

It’s not secret that the Old City in Hyderabad suffers from an acute lack of civic infrastructure at times. The AIMIM, headed by MP Asaduddin Owaisi, positions itself as the champions of Muslims and minority issues and has hence found itself in this position. Many users commenting on these memes more or less echoed the same sentiments.