Hyderabad: ASI to examine ‘tunnel’ discovered at Golconda fort

Hyderabad: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) here has called in for archaeologists to examine and excavate a ‘tunnel’ that as discovered in the Golconda Fort area. The new finding, which seemingly looks like a small cave, is located near the Athara Seedi (18 steps) around the now defunct Patancheru Darwaza of the fort. Local AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin who landed at the spot claimed that the Indian Army carried out the “illegal” excavation and contacted the ASI.

It may be noted that the area where the so called tunnel was found is partially under control of the Indian Army, which constantly keeps sending personnel to shoo away locals who live near the area. While technically it is the ASI which controls the entire fort area, except for the main palace area that is ticketed, the rest of the fort (including its gates) has been virtually left on its own. The AIMIM MLA on X also wrote that the “illegal” excavation was done at the site which is a playground and graveyard.

However, the graveyard is not old and the open plot has been more or less used by locals to bury people without any authorisation from years now. When contacted, a senior ASI official told Siasat.com that the department has called in archaeologists to examine the veracity of the claim that there is a tunnel that has been discovered. He added that the jurisdiction of that part of the fort will also be ascertained as well.

Golconda Fort’s gates

The Golconda Fort, as per a map from the 1940s, has eight gates: Fateh Darwaza, Bodli Darwaza, Bahmani Darwaza, Mecca Darwaza, Patancheru Darwaza, Banjara Darwaza, Jamali Daraza and Fateh Darwaza. Of these, two are inaccessible as they fall under the army area (Mecca Darwaza under the army is however accessible but under its control), while the Patancheru Darwaza lies defunct due to damage and disuse.

These gates are separate from the main palace area – Bala Hissar – which is where visitors and tourists visit after purchasing tickets. That area and the Naya Qila are the only two parts manned by the ASI, while the rest of the fort area including the gates are not manned.

The area where the tunnel has been ‘found’ is near the Patancheru Darwaza, which is essentially behind the main fort. It is to be seen if the ASI finds something and is able to assert control of the area over the Indian Army.

Moreover, while there are stories of alleged secret tunnels being found near the Golconda fort (connecting it to the Charminar and vice-versa), nothing has so far been found. Historians have also often dismissed it given Hyderabad’s rocky terrain and difficulty in digging and building tunnels.

History of the Golconda fort

The Golconda Fort’s origins are traced back to the 14th century when the Rajah of Warangal Deo Rai (under the Kakatiya Kingdom which ruled from Warangal) built a mud fort. It was taken over by the Bahmani Empire between 1358 and 1375. Later, it was developed into a full-fledged citadel by Sultan Quli who founded the Qutb Shahi kingdom in 1518 following the death of last sovereign of Bahmani Emperor Mahmud Shah.

Sultan Quli was a commander and later governor of Tilang (Telangana), under the Bahmani Empire (1347-1518), when its second capital was at Bidar. Sultan Quli, who was originally from Hamadan in Iran, rose to the level of Governor under the Bahmani Empire in early 16th century. At this point of time he was given the fort, around which he began developing a walled-city. It eventually came to be called Golconda Fort (name derived from Telugu Golla-conda, or shepherds hill).

The fort has 87 bastions, and eight gates, of which a few are not accessible to the general public as they are under the army control. It is believed to be one of the Deccan’s most impregnable forts, and had kept Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s army at bay for eight months until he succeeded and conquered Hyderabad in 1687.

Hyderabad was founded in the year 1591 by Mohd. Quli Qutb Shah, the grandson of Sultan Quli, with the Charminar being the city’s foundation. The city turned 430 years old this year.