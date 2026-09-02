3-member gang held with Rs 2.91L fake currency in Hyderabad

The accused, who had decided to make money through illegal means, learnt how to prepare and circulate by watching videos on social media.

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fake currency racket

Hyderabad: A three-member gang allegedly involved in printing and circulating counterfeit currency was apprehended in Hyderabad, with fake notes worth Rs 2.91 lakh seized from them, police said on Wednesday, September 2.

Based on credible information, police teams apprehended the three accused within the limits of Balapur police station and seized printing equipment and other materials allegedly used to prepare counterfeit currency, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force) KS Rao said in a release.

The three accused were identified as a food delivery executive, a ride-hailing platform driver and an auto-rickshaw driver, while another suspect is absconding, police said.

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Learnt to prepare fake notes on social media

The accused, who had decided to make money through illegal means, learnt how to prepare and circulate Fake Indian Currency Notes by watching videos on social media platforms, police said.

Fake currency notes in denominations of Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500, along with a colour printer, image scanner, paper cutter, toolbox, bundles of white paper and other materials were seized from them.

The accused allegedly prepared counterfeit notes and replicated the watermark found on genuine currency notes. They used the fake notes in small quantities at wine shops and vegetable markets at night, police added.

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