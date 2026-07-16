Fake Rs 500 note printing unit busted in Karnataka; 7 held

Mangaluru: Police have busted an alleged counterfeit currency printing unit operating from Adenja village in Uppinangady police station limits of Dakshina Kannada district and arrested seven persons involved in printing fake Rs 500 currency notes.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Dr Arun Kumar said the accused were printing counterfeit Rs 500 notes on paper using computer equipment and other printing devices. Acting on credible information, Uppinangady police raided the premises and unearthed the illegal operation.

During the search, police seized a large quantity of materials used for manufacturing fake currency. The recovered items include printed sheets of Rs 500 notes, bundles of counterfeit Rs 500 notes, A4 paper sheets, a CPU, printer, paper-cutting equipment, scales, lamps, a seal bearing Mahatma Gandhi’s image and PVC strips allegedly used to imitate the RBI security thread found in genuine currency notes.

Also Read Cabinet expansion fever grips Karnataka Congress

According to the SP, some counterfeit notes had already been printed, while others were at various stages of processing, including cutting and bundling, when the police team conducted the raid.

Police are now investigating how long the accused had been engaged in the counterfeit currency racket, whether the fake notes had already entered circulation and if more people were involved in the operation.

A case has been registered under Sections 178(1), 181 and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the equipment, the distribution network and the intended circulation of the fake currency, Dr Arun Kumar said.