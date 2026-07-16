Cabinet expansion fever grips Karnataka Congress

Bengaluru: Following the formation of the Congress Government 2.0 in Karnataka, the exercise for cabinet expansion has intensified, triggering intense speculation and a high-stakes “cabinet circus” within the party circles. The development has left numerous ministerial aspirants waiting on the edge of their seats.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and KPCC President B.K. Hariprasad have already arrived in Delhi to hold crucial rounds of discussions with the Congress high command regarding the cabinet expansion.

Hot on the heels of the Chief Minister’s Delhi visit, a massive flock of ministerial hopefuls has also rushed to the national capital to press their claims. Currently, 24 MLAs and 12 MLCs are stationed in Delhi, while another five MLAs and two MLCs are reportedly en route. These lawmakers are pulling out all the stops, lobbying intensely at the highest levels of the party leadership to secure a coveted berth in the new cabinet.

The High Command’s Balancing Act

The cabinet expansion process has morphed into a formidable challenge for both the state government and the Congress high command. With a long list of contenders representing various factions, regions, and communities, satisfying every aspirant is proving to be a logistical and political nightmare.

Also Read Congress leadership set to discuss Karnataka Cabinet expansion

Balancing regional representation and caste equations while managing the expectations of senior leaders versus loyal party workers.

How the leadership will navigate this internal friction and resolve the crisis smoothly remains to be seen. Multiple rounds of high-level meetings are expected to take place in the capital over the next few days before the final list of ministers is greenlit.