Congress leadership set to discuss Karnataka Cabinet expansion

Bengaluru: The Congress high command is expected to take a decision on the expansion of the Karnataka Cabinet soon, with All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge confirming that consultations with senior party leaders are underway.

Addressing mediapersons in Bengaluru on Monday, July 13, Kharge said the Cabinet expansion would be carried out shortly after discussions with Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in New Delhi. “The Cabinet expansion will take place soon. We will discuss the issue with Rahul Gandhi and arrive at a decision,” he said.

As anticipation over the expansion grows, aspirants for ministerial positions intensified their lobbying. Congress MLAs Ashok Pattan, Rajegowda and Shivalingegowda met Kharge at his residence and are understood to have sought ministerial berths.

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Will be called to Delhi soon: DKS

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also hinted that the process was in its final stages. Speaking at his official residence, Krishna, he said he expected to be called to New Delhi within the next three or four days for discussions with the party leadership.

He said the Karnataka Assembly session would commence on August 6 and that he planned to visit the national capital before the session if summoned. “The Cabinet expansion will happen. Once I get a date from the high command, I will go to Delhi and hold discussions,” Shivakumar said.

The proposed Cabinet expansion has generated considerable interest within the ruling Congress, with several legislators hoping to secure ministerial portfolios after the leadership completes its consultations.