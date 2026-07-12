Undercover minister gets reality check on BMTC bus over Rs 12

Bengaluru: To understand commuter inconvenience and irregularities in ticketing practices, the Karnataka Transport Minister travelled on a BMTC bus under a disguise, only to be told to get off by the conductor as he failed to produce a Rs 12 change.

On Saturday, July 11, Minister Byrathi Suresh boarded a bus from Bhoopasandra to Hebbal without revealing his identity. When it was his time to pay the ticket, he handed over Rs 100 note to the conductor instead of Rs 12/-.

The conductor told the passenger that he did not have sufficient change and insisted that he first provide Rs 12.

When Suresh replied that he did not have any smaller denomination, the conductor allegedly asked him to deboard.

To understand commuter inconvenience and irregularities in ticketing practices, the Karnataka Transport Minister travelled on a BMTC bus under a disguise, only to be told to get off by the conductor as he failed to produce a Rs 12 change.



On Saturday, July 11, Minister Byrathi… pic.twitter.com/eHIkPOhz7K — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 12, 2026

He removed his face mask and disclosed his identity, shocking everyone, including the poor conductor.

The incident gave the minister first-hand experience of the difficulties faced by thousands of BMTC commuters every day, particularly regarding the issue of change while purchasing tickets.

He travelled wearing a mask in over 10 buses. He paid regular fares, interacted with commuters and inspected services from Jayamahal to Geddalahalli. He ordered suspension proceedings against a driver and conductor after a bus skipped a waiting passenger.

Officials said the surprise inspection was intended to assess the quality of passenger services without prior notice and understand the day-to-day challenges faced by commuters. The minister is expected to seek a report from BMTC officials and direct corrective measures to improve passenger service and ensure such incidents are not repeated.