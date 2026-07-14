Video of couple’s PDA inside Bengaluru Metro sparks debate

Bengaluru: A video purportedly showing a young couple engaging in an intimate display of affection inside a Namma Metro train has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread debate over acceptable behaviour in public spaces.

The incident is said to have occurred on the Purple Line on a train heading towards Whitefield. According to social media posts, the couple was seen embracing and kissing inside a coach as the train approached KR Puram Metro station, reportedly in full view of fellow passengers.

Several commuters expressed discomfort over the incident, pointing out that Namma Metro is used daily by families, senior citizens, women and schoolchildren. A fellow passenger allegedly recorded the video on a mobile phone, which later circulated widely on social media, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

Also Read Bengaluru Flipkart delivery agent flashes customer, arrested

Some defend, some question behaviour

While some netizens defended the couple’s personal freedom, many others argued that intimate behaviour in a crowded public transport system causes inconvenience and embarrassment to other commuters. Several users also called for stricter enforcement of passenger conduct rules inside Metro trains.

Under Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) regulations, behaviour that causes inconvenience or discomfort to fellow passengers may attract action. Metro authorities are also empowered to remove passengers who violate rules or disturb public order inside stations or trains.

The viral video has renewed calls for BMRCL to strengthen monitoring inside Metro coaches and ensure that public transport remains comfortable and safe for all commuters.