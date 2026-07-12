Bengaluru Flipkart delivery agent flashes customer, arrested

Bengaluru: A disturbing incident raising fresh concerns over women’s safety in the city has come to light after an e-commerce delivery agent allegedly forced his way into a woman’s apartment on the pretext of using the restroom and later behaved inappropriately. The survivor shared her ordeal in a social media post, prompting police to initiate action.

He has been arrested for sexual harassment.

According to the woman, the delivery agent arrived at her residence to hand over a parcel and requested permission to use the washroom, claiming it was an emergency. She declined, saying she could not allow an unknown person into her home and advised him to seek help from male residents in neighbouring apartments if the situation was urgent.

Despite her refusal, the delivery agent allegedly ignored her objections, removed his footwear and entered the flat without permission. The woman said she repeatedly protested, but he proceeded to use the washroom.

A Flipkart delivery executive was arrested in Bengaluru after a woman accused him of entering her flat without permission and sexually harassing her.



The woman alleged that he insisted on using her washroom, ignored her repeated refusals, entered her home and later exposed… pic.twitter.com/63H54CBKOI — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 12, 2026

After coming out of the washroom, the agent allegedly behaved in an obscene and inappropriate manner, leaving the woman shocked and frightened. In her social media post, she said the matter should have ended the moment she refused him entry, but instead he crossed personal boundaries and compromised her sense of safety inside her own home.

Fearing that the situation could escalate, the woman switched on her mobile phone camera, kept the main door open and remained prepared to run outside and seek help if necessary.

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Flipkart, the e-commerce platform associated with the delivery, expressed regret over the incident and said it takes such complaints seriously. The company stated that the behaviour described by the woman is unacceptable and assured that an internal investigation has been initiated. It also said strict action would be taken against the individual if the allegations are found to be true.

The incident has once again sparked concerns over the safety of women, even within their own homes, and renewed calls for stricter background verification and accountability of delivery personnel employed by e-commerce platforms.