Petrol bunk row over Rs 10 ends in murder in Raichur

Raichur : A dispute over a mere Rs 10 at a petrol bunk near Hanchinal Camp in Raichur taluk escalated into a brutal murder, with police arresting six accused in connection with the case. The entire assault was captured on the petrol bunk’s CCTV cameras, providing crucial evidence in the investigation.

The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Meghnath, a former member of the Gillesugur Gram Panchayat. According to police, the accused are petrol bunk employees Ravi, Veeresh, Narasimha, Mareppa, Ramesh and Praveen.

The incident began when Mahesh and Nagaraj filled petrol worth Rs 110 in a bottle but allegedly paid only Rs 100. An argument broke out after the bunk staff demanded the remaining Rs 10. As the altercation intensified, Meghnath, who happened to be nearby, stepped in to pacify both sides.

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Police said the situation soon turned violent, with the petrol bunk staff allegedly attacking Meghnath using wooden sticks. He sustained severe injuries and died during treatment.

Following the incident, a murder case was registered at Idapanur Police Station. Investigators examined CCTV footage and other evidence before apprehending all six accused. They have since been produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Raichur Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri said the swift arrests were made possible through scientific investigation and CCTV footage. He added that further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and individual roles of the accused.