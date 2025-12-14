Renowned Islamic scholar Zulfiqar Ahmad Naqshbandi passes away

Renowned Islamic scholar and Sufi spiritual leader Hazrat Maulana Peer Hafiz Zulfiqar Ahmad Naqshbandi Mujaddidi has passed away on Sunday, December 14. He was 72.

The news of his demise was confirmed by Hazrat Maulana Syed Mohammad Talha Qasmi Naqshbandi Mujaddidi, who said he received the information from Sheikh Bilal, a close khalifah of Maulana Zulfiqar Ahmad Naqshbandi.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Born on April 1, 1953, in Jhang, Punjab, Pakistan, Maulana Zulfiqar Ahmad Naqshbandi emerged as one of the most influential contemporary scholars of the Naqshbandi Mujaddidi order. He was widely respected for his deep grounding in Islamic scholarship and his emphasis on spiritual reform rooted in the Quran and Sunnah.

He was the founder and patron of Jamia Mahad-ul-Faqeer Al-Islami in Jhang, an institution dedicated to Islamic education, spiritual training and moral development. Over several decades, he devoted his life to teaching tasawwuf, focusing on self-purification, ethical conduct and strengthening one’s relationship with Allah.

In recent years, his lectures and bayans were widely circulated across digital platforms, reaching millions of viewers worldwide. Many of his talks, which focused on avoiding sin, controlling the nafs, gratitude and self-reflection, continued to be shared extensively even in his later years, reflecting his enduring influence among followers.

His teachings, centred on Sufism, inner reform and spiritual growth, were available on multiple platforms and remained a key source of guidance for students and devotees across South Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Following the confirmation of his passing, tributes and condolences poured in from religious scholars, students and devotees, many of whom highlighted his lasting contribution to Islamic learning and spiritual revival.

According to an official announcement, the funeral prayer will be offered on Monday, December 15, at 2 pm, at Jamia Mahad-ul-Faqeer Al-Islami, Jhang.