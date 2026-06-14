Woman dies during heavy rain in Hyderabad

Injured in the incident were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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Farmer's hand lying on bed after suicide in Telangana due to debt.
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Hyderabad: An elderly woman was killed and two other family members were injured after a large tree fell on their house during heavy rain in Hyderabad’s Meerpet area on the night of Saturday, June 13.

The incident occurred in Raghavendra Colony, where Lakshmi, 75, lived with her son Venkatesh and Lalitha. The family is originally from Nagarkurnool district.

According to reports, the family was sleeping inside their asbestos-roofed house when a huge tree collapsed on the structure due to the heavy rainfall.

Subhan Bakery

Lakshmi died at the spot. Venkatesh and Lalitha who were injured in the incident were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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