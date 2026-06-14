Woman dies during heavy rain in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An elderly woman was killed and two other family members were injured after a large tree fell on their house during heavy rain in Hyderabad’s Meerpet area on the night of Saturday, June 13.

The incident occurred in Raghavendra Colony, where Lakshmi, 75, lived with her son Venkatesh and Lalitha. The family is originally from Nagarkurnool district.

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According to reports, the family was sleeping inside their asbestos-roofed house when a huge tree collapsed on the structure due to the heavy rainfall.

Lakshmi died at the spot. Venkatesh and Lalitha who were injured in the incident were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case.