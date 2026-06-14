Summer holidays end, Hyderabad schools ready to reopen

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad are all set to reopen on Monday, June 15, as summer holidays end.

Although the educational institutes were scheduled to reopen on Friday, June 12, the Telangana School Education Department has revised the reopening date for schools for the academic year 2026–27.

The decision was taken after the government received several representations from different stakeholders requesting a change in the reopening date.

Working day announced to compensate for academic time

To make up for the academic time lost due to the postponement, the School Education Department has declared July 11, which falls on the second Saturday, as a regular working day instead of a holiday for all government and private schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

The department said this step is necessary to ensure that the prescribed instructional days under the Academic Calendar 2026–27 are maintained.

Summer holidays for schools in Hyderabad

The summer break for schools across the state started on April 24.

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Now, as the schools are going to reopen tomorrow, the government is gearing up for the rollout of breakfast and milk/ragi schemes in 1,302 government schools and junior colleges. It will cover 1,44,610 students.

For preparing the breakfast and mid-day meals and distributing them to institutions, Hare Krishna Movement and Mana Trust have been entrusted with the responsibility.