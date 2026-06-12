Hyderabad police review arrangements for Bibi Ka Alam procession

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar chaired a coordination meeting on Friday, June 12, to review arrangements for the upcoming Muharram and the historic Bibi Ka Alam procession.

The meeting was held at the Salar Jung Museum Auditorium. It was attended by religious leaders from the Shia community, public representatives and senior officials from various government departments.

Police seek coordination for smooth procession

During the meeting, Sajjanar asked all government departments to work together for the Bibi Ka Alam procession.

The procession will begin from Bibi Ka Alam Ashoorkhana in Dabeerpura. It will pass through Aitbar Chowk, Kotla Alijah, Panjesha, Mir Alam Mandi, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Purani Haveli and Darushifa. It will conclude at Masjid-e-Aliam.

In order to maintain law and order, additional police platoons and personnel from the Rapid Action Force will be deployed.

She Teams and Task Force units will also monitor the procession route.

Guidelines for elephant participating in procession

For the safety of elephant that participates in the procession, special instructions were issued.

A buffer zone will be maintained around the elephant during the procession. The volunteers will prevent people from getting too close to the animal.