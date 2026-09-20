Ed Sheeran calls Gaza situation ‘catastrophic, unjustifiable’

British singer Ed Sheeran described the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic, unjustifiable and disproportionate” amid the controversy over Macklemore’s removal from his US tour.

He made the remarks during a Philadelphia concert on Saturday, September 19, while speaking about freedom of speech and the role of venues in deciding what performers can say.

“I’ve never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet,” Sheeran said.

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He described the October 7, 2023 attack in Israel and at the Nova Music Festival as “horrific” and said it had compounded centuries of Jewish pain.

“What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate,” he said.

“My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilians’ lives, of children’s lives, and the systemic injustice we’re seeing unfold in the West Bank cannot be overlooked,” Sheeran said.

Sheeran apologises over tour controversy

Sheeran also apologised for decisions made during the dispute surrounding his Loop Tour.

“This week, the criticism was about something much more important and I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I’m so, so sorry,” he said.

The controversy followed American rapper Macklemore’s pro-Palestinian remarks at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium earlier this month. On Monday, September 14, Macklemore said he had been removed from the remaining US dates of Sheeran’s tour after performing “Hind’s Hall” and saying “Free Palestine” during the shows.

Singer questions venue control

Sheeran said he was concerned about venues having the power to pre-approve performers’ content.

“I am deeply worried about the idea that venues should pre-approve content of performers. This happens in so many places that I perform around the world, but it should never happen in the free world,” he said.

“My concerts have always been a safe space for everyone, and that matters hugely to me,” Sheeran added.

“This concert is still a place where everyone is welcome.”

Sheeran performed without an opening act at Lincoln Financial Field, while dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the venue before the concert.