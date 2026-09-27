New York: A Palestinian American confronted Saudi official Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al-Farhan in New York on Thursday, September 24, over Saudi Arabia’s position on the Gaza war and its regional policies.

The incident took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A video of the confrontation was posted on Instagram by @abunar50. In it, the man approaches Al-Farhan and questions him about Palestine, Gaza and Saudi Arabia’s actions in the region.

He asks why Saudi Arabia does not take military action against Israel, while referring to its actions in Yemen and Iran.

“Where is the qibla? In Makkah or in Washington or in Tel Aviv?” he asks.

Watch the video here

The man also questions Saudi Arabia’s response following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack and the subsequent Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

“Where were you after October 7? Where were you when Al-Aqsa was being stormed?” he says.

He then refers to the situations in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, as well as developments at Al-Aqsa Mosque, before accusing Saudi Arabia of remaining silent.

During the exchange, he accuses Saudi Arabia of having “sold Makkah and Madinah” and “sold the Hejaz to Israel”. He also repeatedly questions Al-Farhan about his origins, including a reference to the Jews of Khaybar.

The video attracted comments from Instagram users, with some supporting the man’s questions about Palestine and Gaza, while others criticised his remarks or defended Saudi Arabia’s position on Palestine. One commenter said Saudi Arabia had consistently spoken about Palestine.