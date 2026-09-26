New York: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) delegation remained in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) chamber during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address on Thursday, September 24, while representatives of dozens of countries walked out in protest.

Netanyahu began his speech at the 81st UNGA in New York after several delegations left the chamber. The walkout marked the second consecutive year that countries staged a protest during his address.

Also Read Delegates walk out as Benjamin Netanyahu addresses UN

The UAE delegation’s decision to remain in the chamber triggered debate on social media, with some Emirati figures praising the move while others criticised it.

Emirati influencers defend UAE presence

Emirati social media figure Ahmed Khalifa shared a photograph showing Netanyahu speaking in a largely empty chamber, with the UAE delegation among those still seated.

“The UAE is in the hall. We show up. We don’t run,” Khalifa wrote on X.

He later defended the decision, saying delegates should remain, listen and respond to opposing views rather than leave the chamber.

UAE Showed up.

The replies showed up with tissues.



Too much crying 😢 😂 https://t.co/ENtL7UKWNH — Ahmed Khalifa (@_A_khalifa) September 25, 2026

Another Emirati social media figure, Rauda Altenaiji, also supported the decision.

“We stay and we listen. That’s how bridges are built,” she wrote on X.

We stay and we listen. That’s how bridges are built. We don’t do it teenager-esque style. We Dubai It, even in politics.

🇦🇪🇦🇪 — Rauda Altenaiji (@FormulaRauda) September 24, 2026

Her post drew criticism from other users, some of whom questioned the UAE’s decision to remain during Netanyahu’s address and interpreted it as a sign of support for Israel.

UAE presence draws criticism

Emirati social media user Ahmed Alshaibah described the sight of the UAE delegation remaining in the chamber as “heart-wrenching”.

He questioned the contrast between the UAE’s official position and public sentiment over Palestine, saying he felt “shame and disgrace” at seeing the UAE flag in the chamber while Gaza remained affected by the war.

مشهد يثقل القلب. أن أرى مقعد #الامارات حاضرًا في القاعة بينما انسحبت وفود عديدة احتجاجًا على كلمة نتنياهو، يضع أمامي سؤالًا مؤلمًا عن المسافة بين الموقف الرسمي وما يشعر به كثير من أبناء المنطقة تجاه ما يجري في #فلسطين



كمواطن إماراتي، أشعر بالخزي والعار من أن تُرى راية الإمارات… pic.twitter.com/43M4Z5VumE — أحمد الشيبة النعيمي (@Ahmad_Alshaibah) September 25, 2026

Another user linked the criticism to the conflict in Sudan, writing: “Why would you run? You’re doing the exact same thing in Sudan that Israel is doing in Gaza.”

The comments prompted further debate, with some users criticising the UAE’s decision and others defending its representatives for remaining in the chamber.

Netanyahu rejects Gaza genocide allegations

During his address, Netanyahu defended Israel’s military operations in Gaza and rejected allegations that Israel was committing genocide.

He also criticised several of his opponents and critics, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Iran.

Netanyahu described delegates who left the chamber as “moral cowards” during his speech.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the situation in Palestine.