EFLU students stopped from organising program on UAPA and political prisoners

Students from the English and Foreign Language University (EFLU) in Hyderabad have alleged that the administration stopped them from organising a program about anti-CAA protestors lodged as political prisoners under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in various jails across India.

The event, a collaboration between the Progressive Reading Circle (PRC) and the Fraternity Movement, was scheduled for Monday, September 15, to celebrate Jatin Das Martyrdom Day and Political Prisoners Day. It was cancelled after the administration cited the move as “anti-governmental” and called the individuals involved “rioters” and warned the students of disciplinary action.

“When we released the posters for the programme, the administration called us to the proctor’s office, claimed it was ‘anti-governmental’, and asked us to submit a letter through the student union,” one of the organisers from the Fraternity Movement said in an interview with Maktoob Media.

They alleged that they were summoned again on Monday to the proctor’s office. This time, university officials were present who stated clearly that the event could not be held.

Despite students pointing out that similar events had been held at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Hyderabad Central University (HCU), the EFLU administration refused permission. Students allege they were threatened with disciplinary action via a show-cause notice under the university’s ordinance and were surveilled to prevent the event from taking place.

The poster for the programme featured UAPA prisoners, including anti-CAA activists Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fathima, Umar Khalid, and Khalid Saifi; Bhima Koregaon accused and human rights activist Jyoti Jagtap; activists Ramesh Gaichor and Mahesh Raut, among others.

According to one of the organisers from Progressive Reading Circle (PRC), democratic spaces in central universities are fading, “enforced by the administration under state guidance.”

“Any student dissent is suppressed, especially when raising politically or socially relevant issues or expressing solidarity with the oppressed,” he said, emphasising that it is high time “we intensify the struggle.”

The PRC, the Fraternity Movement EFLU, MSF EFLU Hyderabad, and NSUI EFLU, submitted a joint statement condemning the university’s decision, saying that it “exposed” the undemocratic nature of the administration while raising concerns about the declining space for democratic discussions on political issues.

“While we celebrate revolutionaries such as Jatin Das and their fight against injustice, we consider it equally important to discuss today’s activists who are imprisoned for daring to question or expose the workings of the state machinery,” the statement read.

The student groups argued that they must hold such discussions to “save the space for democratic engagement,” especially since democratic dissent is being labelled as illegal. They urged fellow students to stand up against the EFLU administration’s arbitrary actions.

Last year, when an event called “Sumud” was held in solidarity with Palestine, students were denied permission and were even threatened with disciplinary action.

The student also claimed that only the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is given freedom to work while other groups constantly “face intimidation and threats.” Arguing that the denial of dissent undermines a core principle of democracy, he stated that it is part of an ongoing effort to “saffronise” campuses.