Sana Makbul on marriage: ‘Boy doesn’t have to be a Muslim’

Mumbai: Sana Makbul has once again grabbed attention on social media after making candid revelations about her personal life during a recent interaction with Filmy Gyaan. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner, who is often in the spotlight for her honest opinions and health updates, opened up about relationships, marriage and trust in a conversation that is now going viral online.

During a fun rapid-fire segment, Sana was asked about her dating and hookup history. Responding with humour, the actress revealed that it had been a long time since she had been romantically involved with anyone. However, it was her statement about marriage and religion that quickly became a major talking point among fans.

When asked whether she specifically wanted to marry a Muslim man, Sana clarified that religion was not the deciding factor for her. She said, “I am not saying ki mujhe Muslim chahiye. The guy has to be very open about accepting my religion or his religion. That’s it.”

Sana Makbul reveals about marrying a muslim guy. pic.twitter.com/1L9IdrwgOl — Sumit (@beingsumit01) May 23, 2026

Her statement has since sparked widespread discussion online.

Sana Makbul further explained that her past experiences have made her more cautious when it comes to trusting people. While laughing during the conversation, she admitted that she tends to stay guarded emotionally because she fears getting hurt easily.

The actress was previously in a relationship with Telugu businessman Srikanth Bureddy. Reports suggest that the two had been dating even before Sana entered Bigg Boss OTT 3, but later decided to part ways mutually after differences reportedly emerged following her growing popularity and career success.

Sana Makbul and Srikanth Bureddy (Instagram)

Professionally, Sana Makbul has built a strong presence in the television industry with shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Aadat Se Majboor and Vish. She also gained recognition through Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 before winning Bigg Boss OTT 3. Recently, reports claimed that she was set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, but she reportedly opted out due to health concerns.