Sana Makbul upset over being filmed during Puja with boyfriend – Watch

Mumbai: Sana Makbul, who gained fame after winning Bigg Boss OTT 3, is in the spotlight not only for her career but also her personal life. She is currently dating Telugu boy Srikanth Bureddy, who confirmed their relationship on Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale night while speaking to media. Bureddy also hinted that their marriage is on cards soon.

And now, a video of Sana Makbul performing Ganesh Puja alongside Srikanth has gone viral on Instagram. In the video, the actress is dressed in a bottle green saree, is seen expressing annoyance when someone starts recording the event.

One social media user wrote, “But the media shouldn’t enter in someone’s personal space if one dont like.”

“It’s simple…she wants to keep secret of her marriage rumors..that’s okay why so hate??? Why people are judging if they don’t want to show their relationship status in public…live her life,” another commented.

This has led to mixed reactions online, with some users criticizing the intrusion into her personal space and others questioning her participation in a Hindu ritual given her Muslim background.

Sana Makbul kept her personal life under wraps while being on Bigg Boss OTT 3, but she once mentioned that she has a special person in her life outside of the house.

Sana Makbul and Srikanth Bureddy (Instagram)

And then reports went viral stating that Sana Makbul has been dating BuddyLoan founder, Srikanth Bureddy for quite sometime now. BuddyLoan is a personal loan aggregating platform that ensures a loan distribution to the user in three minutes, and Sana Makbul is reportedly the brand ambassador of the same. Apart from that, Srikanth is reportedly also a founder of several firms.