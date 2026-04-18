Video: Fire engulfs AC sleeper private bus in Hyderabad’s KPHB

Hyderabad: A late-night fire incident involving a private travel bus in KPHB caused alarm among passengers and commuters, though swift action by the crew prevented any injuries.

The AC sleeper coach, operated by Sri Durga Maheshwari Travels, was en route from Miyapur to SR Nagar, with its final destination being Palakollu in Andhra Pradesh.

Around 11 pm on Friday, as the bus approached the Padmavathi Plaza bus stop in KPHB, flames were reportedly spotted emerging from the driver’s cabin.

Reacting quickly, the bus staff evacuated all 20 passengers before the fire could spread further. Within a short time, the flames intensified and engulfed the entire vehicle.

Breaking: Fire erupts in private travel bus in #Hyderabad



A bus (NL02B9955) heading from KPHB towards SR Nagar caught fire near Metro Pillar No. 734 this morning. The bus was bound for Palakollu.Alert staff quickly evacuated all passengers safely. pic.twitter.com/1KlZEEBEKY — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 17, 2026

Police and fire services responded promptly after being alerted. Kukatpally Traffic Circle Inspector Janayya, along with firefighting personnel, reached the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control.

No casualties

While no injuries or casualties were reported, the incident led to significant traffic congestion in the busy KPHB area for some time.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.