Drug peddler, consumer arrested during raid in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have arrested a drug peddler and a consumer during a raid in the Musheerabad area. The raid also resulted in the seizure of 367 grams of hash oil.

The operation was carried out by the Commissioner’s Task Force Khairtabad Zone along with the staff of Musheerabad Police Station near Risalagadda, Havely, Bakaram, under the limits of Musheerabad Police Station.

Details of raid in Hyderabad

The drug peddler is identified as Dovari Jyothi Ratna Pradeep, 34. He was allegedly involved in procuring and selling the narcotic substance known as hash oil.

At the time of the raid, he was reportedly waiting to deliver the drug to a consumer who is identified as Kota Vijay Kumar, 46, a resident of Musheerabad.

Both individuals were taken into custody by the police team.

Hash oil sachets seized

During the raid in Hyderabad, police seized 53 small plastic container sachets containing hash oil. It weighed 367 grams. In addition, a two-wheeler vehicle and three mobile phones were also recovered from their possession.

During questioning, the accused peddler reportedly confessed that he procured hash oil in bulk plastic containers at a price of Rs. 50,000 per litre from a supplier known as Tambeli Chatrapati alias Tirupati.

The peddler is helped by an associate who is identified as Shaik Mahaboob Basha.

Police said the accused repacked the drug into small plastic containers of about 5 grams each and sold them to consumers for Rs. 2,000-2,500 per sachet.

During further inquiry, Dovari Jyothi Ratna Pradeep revealed that he had migrated from Guntur to Hyderabad a few years ago. He had been staying in a rented house at Balaji Nagar with his associate.

It is also reported that the accused peddler had earlier been arrested in 2022 by the Prohibition and Excise Police in Guntur in a hash oil case and was remanded to judicial custody.

Similarly, the arrested consumer Kota Vijay Kumar was previously arrested in 2022 in a case registered under the NDPS Act at Chaitanyapuri Police Station.

The accused, along with the seized material, were handed over to the Musheerabad Police Station for further legal action.