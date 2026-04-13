Saudi Arabia bans expats entry to Makkah without official permits

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has enforced new restrictions on entry to Makkah, barring expatriates and residents without valid permits as preparations intensify for the Haj 1447 AH/2026 season.

In a post on X, the General Directorate of Public Security confirmed that, effective Monday, April 13, individuals without authorised documentation will be denied access at security checkpoints on routes leading to the holy city.

Under the regulations, entry is limited to those holding a Makkah-issued residency permit (Iqama), a valid Haj permit, or an official work authorisation for the holy sites. Those who do not meet these requirements will be turned back.

The measures form part of a wider framework introduced by the Ministry of Interior to regulate pilgrim movement and maintain safety during the peak season, under the campaign “No Haj without a permit”.

يُمنع دخول المقيمين إلى العاصمة المقدسة دون تصريح .. اعتبارًا من اليوم الإثنين (25) شوال 1447هـ الموافق (13 أبريل 2026م).



⁧#لا_حج_بلا_تصريح pic.twitter.com/hPz03oOytx — الأمن العام (@security_gov) April 12, 2026

Authorities have set April 18, Dhul Qada 1, as the final date for foreign pilgrims on Umrah visas to leave the Kingdom. From the same day, entry to Makkah will be restricted exclusively to Haj visa holders, with all other visa categories prohibited from entering or remaining in the city.

Issuance of Umrah permits through the Nusuk platform will also be suspended for all categories — including citizens, residents and GCC nationals — from April 18 until May 31,Dhul Hijjah 14.

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Haj-related permits for authorised workers are being issued electronically through the Absher Individuals platform and the Muqeem portal, integrated with the unified Tasreeh system to streamline approvals.

Authorities urged strict compliance, warning that violations will attract penalties. The measures are intended to ensure smooth pilgrimage operations and safeguard pilgrims.

Haj 2026 is expected to take place between May 24 and May 29, with the first wave of international pilgrims scheduled to begin arriving from April 18 in phased batches.