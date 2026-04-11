Toddler’s life saved after cardiac arrest at Quba Mosque in Madinah

Swift CPR by trained bystander helps revive toddler before emergency teams arrive.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th April 2026 9:24 pm IST|   Updated: 11th April 2026 9:27 pm IST
Saudi Red Crescent responder at Quba Mosque in Madinah at night.
A Saudi Red Crescent responder stands outside Quba Mosque in Madinah. Photo: X

Madinah: An 18-month-old girl was revived in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, after suffering cardiac and respiratory arrest at the Quba Mosque, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) said.

A trained female bystander initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before emergency teams reached the site, applying first-aid skills gained through SRCA programmes.

Paramedics continued treatment upon arrival, following approved medical protocols. The child regained a pulse and consciousness.

Subhan Bakery

The SRCA said the incident underscores the critical importance of the first minutes in medical emergencies, highlighting how timely intervention can significantly improve survival outcomes.

The authority reaffirmed its ongoing efforts to expand first-aid training and public awareness, stressing that early response can help save lives.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th April 2026 9:24 pm IST|   Updated: 11th April 2026 9:27 pm IST

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Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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