Toddler’s life saved after cardiac arrest at Quba Mosque in Madinah

Madinah: An 18-month-old girl was revived in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, after suffering cardiac and respiratory arrest at the Quba Mosque, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) said.

A trained female bystander initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before emergency teams reached the site, applying first-aid skills gained through SRCA programmes.

Paramedics continued treatment upon arrival, following approved medical protocols. The child regained a pulse and consciousness.

The SRCA said the incident underscores the critical importance of the first minutes in medical emergencies, highlighting how timely intervention can significantly improve survival outcomes.

The authority reaffirmed its ongoing efforts to expand first-aid training and public awareness, stressing that early response can help save lives.