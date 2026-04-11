‘Forced into goat herding’: Indian worker found dead in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The death of a 39-year-old Indian national in Saudi Arabia has recently sparked concern among his family, who have called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his demise.

Faiyaz Alam, a resident of Bihar, had been living in the Tabarak City area of Riyadh’s Garara district. He was reportedly found hanging, according to information shared by his family, raising questions over the nature of his death.

The case came to light after the family, based in India, raised the issue publicly, alleging a lack of communication and clarity regarding the incident. They said all contact with Alam had been lost prior to receiving the news of his death.

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Family members further stated that Alam had travelled to Saudi Arabia for a different job but was instead made to work as a goat herder after arrival, reportedly on a salary of 1,000 Saudi riyals. They also expressed concern that the local sponsor (kafeel) may be attempting to suppress details related to the case.

The family has appealed to individuals in the Tabarak City and Garara areas to help gather information that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh intervened in the matter and said, “We express our heartfelt condolences on the demise. Please share details (passport copy, Iqama copy, city of death, contact details of sponsor or someone known in Saudi Arabia) on the following email.”

किया और जानकारी चाहिए।।

सार्वजनिक होकर जवाब दें , हत्या हुई है हो सकता है इस मामले को आत्महत्या दिखाने का प्रयास किया जाएगा।। pic.twitter.com/orfy2Nmgw1 — Team Rising Falcon (@TheRFTeam) April 9, 2026

It also shared contact channels for coordination, with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah involved in follow-up.

The incident has renewed attention on the vulnerabilities faced by migrant workers, particularly in cases involving alleged job misrepresentation. The family has urged authorities to ensure a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation to establish the facts.