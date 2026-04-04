Job promise turns ordeal: Hyderabad woman stranded in Oman

Hyderabad: A woman from Hyderabad has been stranded in Oman’s capital Muscat after being allegedly duped by a travel agent, prompting her family to seek urgent intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Rokhiya Begum, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Church Gagillapur, Dundigal, Medchal district, travelled to Oman in February in search of employment. In a complaint addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, her sister Nasreen Begum alleged that Rokhiya was recruited for domestic work but was later forced to work in multiple households.

According to the complaint, her condition deteriorated soon after arrival, with reports of recurring illness and episodes of unconsciousness. Despite repeated requests to return to India, her employer allegedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for her release and return of her passport.

The family said that Rs 50,000 each was paid on February 23 and 25. However, more than 35 days later, she remains stranded in Muscat with no progress on her return.

The issue was taken up on Saturday, April 4, by Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), who urged the MEA to direct the Indian Embassy in Muscat to intervene and ensure her safe repatriation on humanitarian grounds.

Rokhiya Begum’s sister Nasreen Begum with Amjed Ullah Khan after submitting letter.

A visa document seen by Siasat.com shows that Rokhiya Begum travelled on a tourist visa issued on February 9, valid until May 9. The family warned that further delay could worsen her health condition and complicate her legal status in Oman.

They have appealed to the Centre to act urgently and facilitate her return at the earliest.