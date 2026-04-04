Big Ticket draw: Indian entrepreneur wins Rs 50 cr, plans Dubai villa

Abu Dhabi: An Indian entrepreneur from Keralam has won Dirham 20 million (Rs 50,51,79,800) in the latest Big Ticket live draw held in Abu Dhabi.

Shamon Shaji, a 32-year-old, secured the winning ticket 229425 in Draw 285 purchased on March 22. He has been participating in the draw for the past three months.

He is currently in Dubai with his family when the results were announced. Recalling the moment, he said they were watching the live stream on their phones while travelling. “As the numbers appeared, we counted along. When it matched, we screamed with joy. I still have goosebumps,” he said.

He added that he plans to purchase a villa in Dubai and expand his business in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to Khaleej Times.

Five Indians win gold bars

Five Indian nationals also won 200-gram 24-karat gold bars. The winners include Mohammed Shakil (Abu Dhabi), Rajopal Chandran (Sharjah), Karthikkumar Kaliyaperumal (Abu Dhabi), Mohammed Maqdoum (Saudi Arabia) and Soloman Raja (India).

Big Ticket announces April promotion with multiple prizes

Meanwhile, Big Ticket has announced its April promotional campaign, offering a grand prize of Dh 25 million, along with five prizes of Dh 1 million each and four weekly e-draw prizes of Dh 25,000.

Participants also stand a chance to win a Land Rover Defender. Customers purchasing two or more tickets before April 25 will be eligible for an additional “Big Win Game”, with prizes of up to Dh 150,000.

Tickets are available online via the official Big Ticket website or in person at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.