Hyderabad: GHMC prohibits ‘cake cutting’, littering on Tank Bund

Hyderabad: In a bid to free Tank Bund from littering, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has prohibited ‘cake cutting’ activities in the area.

Under its Swach Hyderabad mission, the corporation has warned the citizens of penalties if found littering around Tank Bund.

Tank Bund has always been a hangout spot and a major tourist attraction for visitors. People are seen celebrating their birthdays around the circle. However, the fun leaves back a chunk of litter making the place untidy.

Earlier, the GHMC along with several voluntary organisations had taken up plogging programmes near Tank Bund. Plogging is a combination of jogging and picking up litter. It encourages people to pick up litter while running or walking.

The corporation has now notified that the area is under CCTV surveillance and those found violating the rules will be subjected to penalties.