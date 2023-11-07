Telangana Cong launches advertisement campaigns to mock BRS, KCR

The satirical campaign got a series of short videos featuring BRS supremo KCR and mentions party's flagship projects.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 7th November 2023 3:35 pm IST
Telangana Cong launches advertisement campaigns to mock BRS, KCR
Telangana Cong launches advertisement campaigns to mock BRS, KCR

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, the Congress launched a series of advertisement campaigns to criticize Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar.

The grand old party had tagged the hilarious ads as ‘Maarpu Kavali Congress Ravali‘ (Change required, Congress must come to power) campaign.

The satirical campaign released a series of short videos mocking Kaleshwaram, the Dharani Portal, and promises of government jobs.

MS Education Academy

In the videos, a man impersonating KCR is mocked from the background while making promises about Telangana’s development during a public speech.

As the date of polling draws closer, Congress is exhibiting tricks that were successful in the recently held Karnataka elections, which brought the party to power.

Kaleshwaram ATM

In October, Telangana Congress launched a mock campaign called ‘Kaleshwaram ATM,’ against the BRS’s flagship Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

Also Read
Telangana Congress launches ‘Bye-Bye KCR’ campaign with model car

Recently, Congress also launched a ‘Bye-Bye KCR’ campaign at the Telangana Congress headquarters in Hyderabad. The Congress workers decorated a car with ‘Bye-bye KCR’ slogan on it, accusing the chief minister of getting involved in various corruptions in his state.

As per reports, Congress’ political strategist Sunil Kanugolu is the mastermind behind the idea. The ads will be featured on all the Telugu channels from today.

Telangana will go for polling on November 30 while the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 7th November 2023 3:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button