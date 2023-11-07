Telangana Cong launches advertisement campaigns to mock BRS, KCR

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, the Congress launched a series of advertisement campaigns to criticize Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar.

The grand old party had tagged the hilarious ads as ‘Maarpu Kavali Congress Ravali‘ (Change required, Congress must come to power) campaign.

Telangana Congress launches a hilarious ad campaign against the BRS and its top leaders.



A similar kind of advertising strategy grabbed the eyeballs of the people during the Karnataka elections and went viral.

The satirical campaign released a series of short videos mocking Kaleshwaram, the Dharani Portal, and promises of government jobs.

In the videos, a man impersonating KCR is mocked from the background while making promises about Telangana’s development during a public speech.

Congress Steps Up ATM attack against KCR's Kaleshwaram Scandal.



Congress hits streets, held Innovative Campaign & Unveiled 'Kaleshwaram ATM'



A mock ATM machine called 'Kaleshwaram ATM,' has been installed to criticize the BRS and KCR.

As the date of polling draws closer, Congress is exhibiting tricks that were successful in the recently held Karnataka elections, which brought the party to power.

Kaleshwaram ATM

In October, Telangana Congress launched a mock campaign called ‘Kaleshwaram ATM,’ against the BRS’s flagship Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

Recently, Congress also launched a ‘Bye-Bye KCR’ campaign at the Telangana Congress headquarters in Hyderabad. The Congress workers decorated a car with ‘Bye-bye KCR’ slogan on it, accusing the chief minister of getting involved in various corruptions in his state.

The Telangana Congress on Friday launched a new poll campaign to target ruling BRS and CM KCR for the upcoming Telangana Assembly Elections. Congress introduced pink cars at Gandhi Bhavan and wrote against the BRS govt on the car.

As per reports, Congress’ political strategist Sunil Kanugolu is the mastermind behind the idea. The ads will be featured on all the Telugu channels from today.

Telangana will go for polling on November 30 while the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.