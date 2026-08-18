Odisha man held with 8.3 kg ganja worth Rs 5 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The State Task Force of the Prohibition and Excise Department on Tuesday, August 18, seized 8.3 kg of ganja worth an estimated Rs 5 lakh from a man who had allegedly brought the contraband from Odisha and was waiting to hand it over to another person near Platform No. 10 in the Chilakalguda area.

Acting on credible information, the team intercepted Gagan Das, a native of Odisha, while he was allegedly waiting with a bag containing the ganja. The suspect had reportedly transported the contraband from Odisha for delivery to another person.

The seized ganja was estimated to be worth around Rs 5 lakh. Officials said Das, along with the seized contraband, was handed over to the Secunderabad Excise Station for further action.