Telangana man stranded in Saudi for 12 years dies of heart attack

Mortal remains repatriated to Hyderabad 15 days after his death.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Portrait of a man with mustache wearing a light blue shirt, looking directly at the camera.
Dubbala Dasu, a Telangana migrant worker who died of a heart attack in Saudi Arabia after being stranded in the Kingdom for 12 years.

Hyderabad: A Telangana man who was stranded in Saudi Arabia for 12 years due to the lack of valid documents died of a heart attack. His mortal remains were repatriated to India on Thursday, July 2, 15 days after his death.

The deceased, Dubbala Dasu, was a native of Konaraopet in Rajanna Sircilla district. He had been living in Riyadh for the past 12 years, surviving on odd jobs. According to a press note, he did not have a valid iqama (residency permit), passport or sponsor, leaving him unable to return to India.

Dasu died on June 17. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son, who are both pursuing their education.

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The Indian Embassy, along with SATA Eastern, GWAC and social workers Mohammed Farooq, Abdul Rafique, Ranjith and Muzammil, coordinated the documentation and other formalities required to repatriate his mortal remains.

Documents reviewed by Siasat.com show that the body was flown from Riyadh to Hyderabad aboard IndiGo flight 6E94 on July 2. The repatriation was arranged through Elite Freight Forwarding in coordination with the Indian Embassy, and the flight arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

Following the repatriation, those involved in the process appealed to the Telangana government to provide financial assistance to Dasu’s family. They also urged the state government to strengthen welfare measures for overseas migrant workers.

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The incident highlights the hardships faced by undocumented migrant workers in Gulf countries, where the absence of valid documents can delay repatriation and place additional burdens on bereaved families.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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