MS Education Academy prepares future lawyers through TG LAWCET

Hyderabad: “I chose the field of law because I want to serve society and stand up for justice.” These are the words of Mohammed Natiq Khan, who successfully qualified in TG LAWCET 2026. His statement reflects a growing trend among today’s youth, who increasingly view law not merely as a profession but as a means to promote justice and bring about positive social change.

At a time when legal awareness and access to quality legal representation remain challenges for many citizens, the need for competent and principled lawyers has become more important than ever. While a large number of students opt for professional fields such as engineering and medicine after Intermediate education, law offers unique opportunities to protect rights, uphold the rule of law, and contribute to the betterment of society.

Recognizing this need, MS Education Academy actively encourages its students to pursue careers in law. Through academic guidance, career counseling, and continuous motivation, students are prepared to appear for TG LAWCET and pursue legal education.

MS Junior College students delivered an outstanding performance in TG LAWCET 2026. Among the top achievers, Ayesha Siddiqua secured an impressive State Rank 145, while Mohammed Natiq Khan secured State Rank 572.

Other notable achievers include Syeda Aafiya Ghouse (State Rank 1014), Mohammed Kazim (1057), Mahera Khatoon (1075), Abdul Lateef Khan (1188), Mohammed Kashifuddin (1291), Tazbiha Sultana Shiraz (1632), and Mohammed Awais (1987).

Sharing her aspirations, Syeda Afia Ghouse said, “I want to become a lawyer and play my part in ensuring justice for innocent people.” Her determination reflects the motivation that draws many young individuals toward the legal profession.

MS Education Academy believes that nurturing future lawyers will play a vital role in building a more just, empowered, and equitable society. Guided by this vision, the institution is shaping a new generation committed to justice, leadership, and social service.

In TG LAWCET 2026, 14 students from MS Junior College secured ranks below 2,500, significantly enhancing their prospects of admission to reputed law colleges. These students aspire to enter the legal profession and contribute meaningfully to the promotion of justice and public service in society.