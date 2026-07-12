Legendary playback singer Janaki declined Padma Bhushan

A four-time National Film Award winner, S. Janaki received numerous honours from the film industries of Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, earning a place among India's most celebrated playback singers.

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Legendary playback singer Janaki declined Padma Bhushan
Legendary playback singer Janaki declined Padma Bhushan

Mysuru: Legendary playback singer S. Janaki had declined the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, when it was announced by the Central Government in 2013, saying the recognition had come too late in her illustrious career.

Reacting to the award at the time, Janaki had expressed disappointment that the Centre had failed to recognise her until she was 75 years old despite her remarkable contribution to Indian music. “I have been singing for over 55 years in several Indian languages. The love and appreciation of people are my greatest reward,” she had said.

While clarifying that she held no personal grudge against the government, the celebrated singer had observed that artistes from South India often did not receive timely recognition at the national level.

Subhan Bakery

Janaki was also known for standing up for singers’ rights. During the 1980s, when there was no Best Female Playback Singer category in the Karnataka State Film Awards, she reportedly refused to sing in Kannada films until women singers were recognised. Her stand is believed to have contributed to the introduction of the award category in 1988-89.

A four-time National Film Award winner, S. Janaki received numerous honours from the film industries of Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, earning a place among India’s most celebrated playback singers.

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