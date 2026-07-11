Namaz suspended for 3 days at mosque inside Kolkata Airport

the mosque's presence within the airport premises has affected the full operational use of the two runways and raised security concerns, the a BJP leader.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Aerial view of Kolkata airport runway with mosque nearby, marked with a red circle.
Gouripur Jama Masjid inside the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport

Kolkata: Namaz at the over 130-year-old Gouripur Jama Masjid inside the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata has been suspended for three days starting Saturday for the shrine’s renovation, an official said.

The shrine, also known as Bankra mosque, is located a few hundred metres from the secondary runway.

“There is construction work at the mosque for two to three days. For this, entries to the shrine for namaz have been suspended during this period,” the official told PTI.

Subhan Bakery

BJP’s Dum Dum Uttar MLA Sourav Sikdar alleged that the mosque’s presence within the airport premises has affected the full operational use of the two runways and raised security concerns.

He also claimed that people visiting it for prayers do not require airport passes or background verification.

“An airport is a secured area. Any person entering the airport has to obtain a biometric pass with a photograph. This mosque is located in the highest-security area, known as Level 3,” he told PTI.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Sikdar said the airport handles the movement of VVIPs, including the prime minister and chief minister, besides lakhs of passengers every month.

He said his party had raised the issue with the authorities, claiming that the existing arrangement posed a potential security concern.

Former Trinamool Congress MLA and minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury said there was no need to suspend namaz at the mosque while discussions with authorities were underway.

Lord's Engineering College

“The mosque is there for more than 135 years, and there is an ongoing discussion on this issue. We are open to any amicable solution, and there was no need to stop entries for namaz,” Chowdhury told PTI.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button