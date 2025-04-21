Saudi Arabia: Volunteer registration now open for Haj 2025

Riyadh: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) has officially opened volunteer registration for the upcoming Haj 1446 AH-2025 season.

This initiative supports the authority’s mission to promote volunteerism and increase community involvement in humanitarian services during the pilgrimage.

Volunteers can choose from four key tracks:

Paramedic – Provide emergency first aid and support until specialist teams arrive

– Provide emergency first aid and support until specialist teams arrive Humanitarian – Assist pilgrims by distributing water, snacks, and offering guidance

– Assist pilgrims by distributing water, snacks, and offering guidance Media – Capture and document volunteer efforts through photography and videography

– Capture and document volunteer efforts through photography and videography Logistics – Help with transporting, distributing, and storing equipment and supplies.

#سفراء_العطاء ✨



بادروا بالتسجيل في التطوع لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن في موسم الحج 1446هـ ، التسجيل متاح الآن. #تطوع_معنا #الهلال_الأحمر_السعودي pic.twitter.com/Gmoils1ytH — تطوع معنا (@SrcaVolunteer) April 20, 2025

The SRCA invites individuals to sign up via its official volunteer platform. The authority describes the experience as a rewarding opportunity to develop valuable skills, contribute to life-saving missions, and support the wider community.

Haj 2025 is expected to begin on the evening of Friday, June 6, and conclude on the evening of Wednesday, June 12, depending on the sighting of the moon.