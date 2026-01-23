HYDRAA protects 3,300 sq yd park in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday, January 23, protected a 3,300-square-yard park in Gopalanagar, Kukatpally mandal of Medchal Malkajgiri district.

According to the agency, the Gopalanagar layout, established in 1980, spans over 92.21 acre in survey numbers 148 to 155 and contains 1,200 plots. The layout had three parks allocated in it, out of which two have already been encroached upon.

When the third park was being targeted by encroachers, representatives of the Gopalanagar Residents Welfare Association reached out to HYDRAA.

After a field-level investigation and consultations with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Revenue Department, HYDRAA removed a shed that had been erected in the space and set up fencing. Boards were also erected to indicate that the park is protected by HYDRAA.

HYDRAA’s demolition drive in Gachibowli, Shamirpet

The previous day, HYDRAA had cleared encroachments from Telecom Nagar in Gachibowli after receiving a complaint from the residents through Prajavani, a citizen grievance redressal program.

A 32-acre layout called Telecom Nagar was established in 1982 for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) employees with permission from Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA).

The layout had 4,000 square yards allocated as a park, but it was largely encroached upon, and even some residences had come up in the area.

Excluding the already established residences, HYDRAA removed encroachments from the remaining 2,500 square yards and installed boards and erected fencing, declaring the area as parkland.

Road encroachments, which had been blocking a 20-foot road in Friends Colony, Shamirpet, were also cleared on Thursday, January 22.

The road passing by Shamirpet Police Station had been blocked after someone erected walls and put up a gate to connect it to the adjacent plots. HYDRAA took action after a complaint was received, solving a 15-year-old problem, a press release by the agency said.